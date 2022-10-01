Dubuque’s municipal swimming pools weren’t the only city amenity to cut hours this summer due to staffing shortages.
The Port of Dubuque Marina has operated this year with only a fraction of its needed seasonal workforce, requiring the city to change its hours of operation. Hours previously were 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, but the new limited hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
More recently, from Sept. 19 to 23, the marina was closed due to a lack of available staff. While it reopened on Sept. 24, city officials had announced it would remain closed on weekdays until it closes for the season on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the marina has struggled to hire staff since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, the marina would have 12 to 15 employees in order to maintain its regular hours. This year, the marina at most had four seasonal staff members.
“We have had to reduce hours for the entire season,” Kroger said. “It’s been a struggle to find any staff.”
The $4.3 million marina opened in 2013 and features 78 transient boating slips, a fuel dock, public restrooms and a general store. Its construction was funded through a partnership with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Every year, the marina operates in the red and is subsidized by the city, but Kroger said the smaller staff and limited hours actually reduced expenses for the facility, while its main revenue source, gas dock fuel sales, have remained strong.
Since the start of the pandemic, annual property tax support required for the marina has hovered between $42,000 and $65,000. Prior to fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30, 2020, the annual property tax support never fell below $70,000.
However, Kroger said the facility was envisioned not as a revenue source for the city but to provide easy access for river-traveling tourists seeking to spend money at downtown and Port of Dubuque attractions.
“It’s a gateway from the river to the city,” Kroger said. “People come here to eat and shop and go to shows downtown. That is the wider economic impact.”
Keith Rahe, president and CEO of Travel Dubuque, said the marina plays an important part in funneling tourists from the river, so it remains important that it return to regular operating hours.
“It’s a really nice marina that grants people a lot of easy access to the downtown,” Rahe said. “In a perfect world, it would be great to have it open all the time.”
However, with limited hours and staff, Kroger said the marina’s wider economic impact has dampened and the city has been forced to cancel popular events at the port, such as the annual lighted boat parade, which is why city staff are focused on finding ways to boost marina staffing for next year.
A total of 363 overnight boat slip reservations were made in 2021 at the marina. Prior to the pandemic, in 2018, 492 slip reservations were made.
City Council members already established city workforce retention and attraction as a top priority this year. Kroger said Leisure Services staff members plan to examine different strategies that could boost staffing at the marina and other city facilities.
While city staff members have not yet presented any proposals to the City Council, Kroger said one of them likely will include a request to increase wages. Currently, marina seasonal staff members earn $11.83 per hour.
“We want to have a better impact on our recruitment,” Kroger said. “Evaluating the wages is a big one.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he also believes that wages for seasonal employees will need to rise in order to solve the city’s staffing shortages, but with limited funds to spend, those increases in wages might impact other city initiatives.
“If we’re going to spend money at raising wages, you have to look at how that will impact spending at other places,” he said. “You only have so much money.”
