Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-states. In this edition, we highlight developments in Dubuque, Peosta and Bellevue, Iowa.
A Dubuque dental practice soon will move to a new location to accommodate more patients and employees.
Oetken Family Dentistry will move to 1082 Cedar Cross Road on July 25, according to practice owner Ryan Oetken. The space, which was built in 2018, previously housed a dental practice run by James Fili, of Dubuque Dental Associates.
“The location is completely built out with brand new equipment,” Oetken said. “It’s absolutely beautiful. As a practice, we’ve been growing in both patients and team members. We’re currently running out of space for our technology. (The move) allows us to be in an updated space, and it positions our practice for the future.”
Oetken Family Dentistry currently is located at 2095 John F. Kennedy Road in a facility built in 1971. Oetken, who started practicing at the location in 2018, said there have been five dentists that he knows of who have operated out of the JFK property.
“This would be the first time that there’s not a dentist in this location,” he said. “We are looking to sublease for the next year.”
The new Cedar Cross Road location will offer double the space to see patients. Oetken said the new property has eight operatories, while the current location has four. The new building also has more space for equipment for 3D imaging and digital impressions.
Oetken said the practice has grown from three to five employees since he started it in 2018. With more space in a new location, he hopes to hire two more employees in the future.
The practice will continue operating at its current location until July 13, Oetken said. Staff then will prepare for the new location’s opening on July 25.
“The team is really excited for the new, updated space,” Oetken said. “With COVID, we had to reconfigure our entire current location. The new practice is already set up and ready to go.”
Oetken Family Dentistry is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. The office can be reached at 563-557-1111.
Women’s fitness center coming to Peosta
A women’s fitness center will come to Peosta next year.
Owner Erika Hermsen said she hopes to open a physical location for Sweat Inspire Sisterhood by summer 2023. The fitness center will be located at the intersection of Thunder Valley Drive and Cox Springs Road, near Darkbird Taphouse.
“I’m from Farley (Iowa),” said Hermsen, who currently lives in Olathe, Kan. “I knew I eventually wanted to do something for my community. We were back there around Christmas, and I took a look at Peosta … and said, ‘Let’s go for it.’”
Hermsen started Sweat Inspire Sisterhood online seven years ago, and members take workout classes virtually. She said she saw a need for this sort of business as a way for adult women to connect and make friends.
Sweat Inspire Sisterhood now offers more than 2,000 workouts online, including yoga, kickboxing and treadmill workouts, she said.
The Peosta center will be the first physical location for Sweat Inspire Sisterhood, Hermsen said. The building will include two classrooms for high-intensity interval training, strength and hot yoga classes. All classes still will be available virtually.
“I love the community aspect of it,” Hermsen said. “People start as complete strangers, (and) then they’re saying, ‘Hi,’ to each other in the grocery store.”
More information on Sweat Inspire Sisterhood can be found at sweatinspiresisterhood.com.
Local goods store to change locations in Bellevue
A Bellevue, Iowa, store selling local goods is changing locations in the community.
Moore Local, currently at 305 S. Riverview St., will move to 100 N. Riverview St. on July 1. The new location previously housed Country Cupboard.
“We’ve really enjoyed our integration into the Bellevue community,” owner Heather Moore said. “But the space we’re in right now is just too small for us. I feel like (the new building) will allow us to expand the products that we offer and do even more for the Bellevue community.”
Moore said the business then known as Moore Family Farms started in 2017, and a Moore Local location opened in Maquoketa, Iowa.
The business focuses on selling products such as meat and eggs from Iowa and the Midwest, as well as the Moore family farm near Maquoketa. Both the Maquoketa and Bellevue locations also sell coffee, and Moore said the business has started making fresh cheese at the Maquoketa location.
The current Moore Local location in Bellevue opened in April 2021, but Moore said she always has had an eye on the business’ soon-to-be home.
“I’ve always loved the building we’re moving into,” she said. “It’s so cool. I told my husband, ‘If I ever open up a new location, I want it to be in this building.’”
The new building is about twice the size of the current 500-square-foot one and will allow for more shelving, retail space and seating in the coffee shop area.
“Now with some more space, we can bring up more fresh meat,” Moore said. “Once we start selling cheese, we’ll have more of that to fill the shelves. We’re ready to serve the Bellevue community.”
Moore Local’s Bellevue location is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The business can be found online at shopmoorelocal.com.
