Family and friends of a Dubuque native recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer will host a benefit this weekend.
A benefit for Chris Herrig will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Mid-Town Marina in East Dubuque, Ill.
Herrig, 27, recently was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, an “extremely rare” cancer, according to an event Facebook page. Activities at the benefit will include a silent auction, a raffle and a euchre tournament.
Lunch tickets are $10 per meal. Entrance into the euchre tournament, which begins at 1 p.m., is $20 per player.