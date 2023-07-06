Wendy Jo Hinman was happiest when surrounded by music.
The longtime Dubuque resident was a lifelong musician and a third-generation French horn player. She loved classical music and ensemble work, and she was always looking for ways to improve her skills.
“She used to tell me that you can hit every note and have perfect technique, but for music to have any real meaning, it has to have emotion behind it,” said Holly Hinman, Wendy’s youngest daughter. “So whatever was being played, she said to put a story into it.”
Wendy died May 20 from complications after heart surgery. She was 64.
She performed with a wide variety of area musical groups over the years, including the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, Dubuque Chamber Winds and Julien Winds. She also played in Des Moines, Cedar Falls, Muscatine and several other locations across the state.
Over the years, Wendy shared her knowledge with generations of French horn players across the tri-state area. She served as an adjunct professor at both Loras College and Clarke University, and she worked for years at the Northeast Iowa School of Music.
“Her smiling face was always in the back of the horn section encouraging people,” recalled Rob Stull, conductor of Julien Winds. “She was a really great, professional musician who always wanted to do better.”
Wendy was born Dec. 26, 1958, in Ames, Iowa, as one of six kids to Frank and Shirley (Novak) Crouse. The family moved around a lot because of Frank’s on-the-road job, and Wendy graduated high school in DeKalb, Ill.
She later marched in the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps in Rockford, Ill., and attended Northern Illinois University until she withdrew from classes after giving birth to her eldest daughter, Ashley. She later moved to Cedar Rapids, where she met David Hinman while playing in a brass quintet.
Wendy was playing French horn, and David was playing trombone. David had played with several jazz groups in the area and at times would start tapping out triplets with his foot instead of the 4/4 time signature of the quintet’s classical tunes.
“And Wendy stopped the entire group and was like ‘What do you think you’re doing?’ and really kind of straightened me out,” David recalled. “After that, we actually hit it off — probably because I straightened out and played better.”
The couple married in 1988 and moved around Iowa for several years until settling in Dubuque in the late ’90s. The couple had two daughters, Courtney and Holly, whom they raised alongside Ashley and fostered in them a love of the arts.
“Mom was a happy person,” said Ashley Billmeyer, Wendy’s eldest daughter. “She was good at giving advice, and any time I’d call and ask her something, she’d be there to walk me through it.”
At work, Wendy composed a second family with the robust network of friends she made in Dubuque’s music community. Whether it was chatting at practice or going out for dinner afterward, she enjoyed time spent with her fellow performers and she never tired of talking about her art.
“I’ll never forget her kindness and her genuine love and interest in people that normally people wouldn’t take any interest in,” said flutist Peg Luke, one of Wendy’s longtime friends. “She was very special to me.”
Throughout her life, Wendy faced several health challenges that limited her diet or prevented her from doing certain activities. She faced those challenges with the compassion and support of her friends and family, as well her pets.
She also enjoyed video games and made many friends in online chat rooms or between game levels.
“She’d stay up late at night sometimes to play games, and she’d be talking with people from Australia or Great Britain — all over the world really,” David said. “I think she kind of became the mom of the (online) groups.”
When she was hospitalized in May, Wendy’s first thought was finding someone to teach her students’ lessons while she was away. Her second thought was about her family members, who were with her continuously in her final days and by her side when she passed.
“Mom was an extremely strong person,” Holly reminisced. “A lot of people saw her as very soft and warm because that’s what she wanted to share with people, but she was also very, very strong.”