PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Music echoed throughout the streets of Platteville on Wednesday afternoon as the Make Music Platteville celebration made its presence felt.
The afternoon and evening event was free for all and took place at various venues across town, with local musicians sharing both their talent and love for tunes.
Originating in France in 1982, Make Music Day is dedicated to all things music-making, where people of all skill levels are encouraged to perform in public spaces. It is celebrated in more than 1,000 communities worldwide.
This year marks Platteville’s eighth year taking part in the international summer music celebration. Last year, the town was one of 104 U.S. cities that organized 3,819 free concerts in observance of the day.
In addition to planned performances, Make Music Platteville this year also featured a build-your-own-instrument session at the public library, harmonica lessons and a “percussion petting zoo,” where attendees could touch and play percussion instruments.
Tracey Roberts, co-coordinator of the event, said her team searched for musicians who perform various genres to attract as many people as possible.
“Different music touches people’s souls in different ways. Sometimes the words of a deep, emotional folk song will really inspire someone, and somebody else will be inspired by a classical piece with no words, so I think having a really broad range is very important to our goal here,” she said.
Scott Rische, of Galena, Ill., was one of 26 musical artists performing at this year’s event.
Rische played jazz music from his mandolin in the Holiday Inn Express & Suites lobby as people stopped to listen.
“I live and breathe music, so bringing people together to make music and appreciate what music can do for you is great,” he said.
Rische, 76, has played various instruments for more than 60 years and said music has impacted his life in multiple ways.
“At one point, I was making most of my living doing it, and other times I needed to have a regular day job as well, and music maybe went into the background for a while, but it’s never been too far back,” he said.
Down the block from Holiday Inn, Beckie Hamblin and Nancy Williams went to Badger Brothers Coffee to eat lunch. The two were unaware of Make Music Day and were pleasantly surprised when they walked into the building and were greeted by the sounds of an acoustic guitar.
“The performance was so good,” Williams said. “It made my day.”
Both Hamblin and Williams said they would make sure to remember the date for next summer.
Jing Wang, of Platteville, was at City Park to watch her twin boys, Jason and Aaron, 9, play the piano underneath the gazebo. She said the boys have played keyboards since they were 4 years old.
“Music is an important part of life and helps them out, in particular, with their hand-eye coordination, but it’s also just fun, and they’re the first in our family to play an instrument, so I’m very proud,” she said.