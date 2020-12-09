A Dubuque man who police say threatened to kill his three roommates with knives after they refused to drink with him has been sentenced to jail time.
Jeremias Matom-Corio, 19, submitted a written plea of guilty to three counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying weapons on Thursday, though documents were not available until Monday.
For each of the five charges, Matom-Corio will serve consecutive 90-day periods at the Dubuque County Jail, documents state. He will also pay a fine of $855 for each charge.
No contact orders between Matom-Corio and Domingo B. Cobo, 20, Francisco D. Pedro, 36, and a 17-year-old not named were also filed and will be in effect until Dec. 7, 2025.
In accordance with his plea agreement, three counts of first- degree harassment, public intoxication, consumption of alcohol in a public place and providing false identification information were dismissed.
Documents state that officers were called to 3728 Pennsylvania Ave., No. C30, for reports of a disturbance on Aug. 12. Matom-Corio was living in that apartment with Cobo, Pedro and the 17-year-old at the time.
Cobo, Pedro and the unnamed minor told police that Matom-Corio became upset when they wouldn’t drink alcohol with him, documents state. Matom-Corio grabbed two knives, one more than eight inches long and one almost 10 inches long, as the three men locked themselves in a bedroom.
Matom-Corio unsuccessfully tried to enter the bedroom and “threatened to kill them all,” documents say.
Documents state Matom-Corio had the two knives concealed on him when arrested, and he also initially gave police a false name and age. Matom-Corio’s blood alcohol content was 0.166% at his time of arrest, more than twice the legal limit to drive.