A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to a charge related to a 2020 shooting a day after his trial began. 

Johnny T. Webb III, 20, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of reckless use of a firearm, according to court documents. Two related charges -- intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent -- were not addressed in court documents. 

