Dubuque City Council members remain undecided on whether to support a proposal to implement speed traffic cameras after city staff presented data on the prevalence of speeding on the city’s major roadways.
The data provided by city staff during a work session on Tuesday examined 19 sections of road where devices were put in place to record the speeds of all passing motorists over 48 hour periods.
Out of the 133,803 vehicles recorded, 22,432, about 16.8%, were traveling 11 mph or more over the speed limit. Of those speeding vehicles, 1,138 were travelling at least 31 mph over the posted limit.
The information was requested by City Council members in February in response to the proposal to install speed cameras on major roadways that would automatically identify and issue tickets for speeding vehicles.
The roadways where traffic data was collected included Asbury Road, Central Avenue, Clarke Drive, Kelly Lane, Loras Boulevard, North Grandview Avenue, Northwest Arterial, Pennsylvania Avenue, Peru Road, Rhomberg Avenue, South Grandview Avenue, Rockdale Road, Chavenelle Road, North Cascade Road, Cedar Cross Road, Crescent Ridge and West 32nd Street.
City Engineer Gus Psihoyos said the results of the traffic study were surprising.
The pervasiveness of speeding on Dubuque’s roads in the study varied dramatically.
Monitors put on a stretch of Rhomberg Avenue only recorded 4.8% of northbound vehicles and 1.3% of southbound vehicles going 11 mph or more over the speed limit.
On the other hand, 50.9% of vehicles travelling southwest along the stretch of the Northwest Arterial from Central Avenue to John F. Kennedy Road exceeded the speed limit by 11 mph or more.
While City Council members agreed that the information provided by the traffic study was helpful, many still had lingering questions.
City Council Member David Resnick, who has remained opposed to speed cameras since they were proposed, said he wanted to see how many crashes occurred on the roadways when the traffic data was collected.
“We’re relating speeding to accidents,” Resnick said. “If there were no accidents during this time, that would be surprising.”
City Council Member Susan Farber called for more information on what impact the use of speed cameras had in neighboring cities like Davenport and Cedar Rapids.
City Council Member Katy Wethal asked for details on how the city would use the funds collected from the fines issued by the speed cameras.
“I continue to have a concern, and we need to have that discussion,” Wethal said. “I’m wanting to utilize specific amounts of that revenue specifically for first responders.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said city staff would collect the requested information and deliver it to City Council members at the next scheduled council meeting on July 5.
City staff had previously proposed an ordinance outlining how the speed cameras would work in the city.
Vehicles detected by the cameras traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit would receive a fine, while vehicles driving 6 to 10 mph over the speed limit in a school or construction zone also would receive a fine.
Proposed civil fines ranged from $50 to $500, depending on how much the cited vehicle exceeded the speed limit and where the violation occurred. After a vehicle owner receives one citation, subsequent civil fines would charge an additional $25 more than their equivalent first-offense amount. No fines would be issued for vehicles traveling 1 to 5 mph faster than the posted speed limit.
City staff have argued that the cameras would act as an “enforcement multiplier,” encouraging motorists to drive slower and reduce crashes.
Crash data from the Iowa Department of Transportation previously submitted to the City Council stated that from Jan. 1, 2022, to Feb. 2, 2023, there were 1,674 crashes in Dubuque. The DOT categorized 804 of those crashes as speed-related. However, the DOT crash database doesn’t specify how those determinations were made.
From 2011 to 2022, 25 fatal crashes occurred in the city, a little more than two per year on average.