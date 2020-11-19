BELLEVUE, Iowa — When Karen Osar phones her husband, Richard, sometimes he forgets to end the video call.
He doesn’t always know how to operate his “GrandPad,” a tablet designed for seniors, and Karen can hear him tuning into the television off-screen.
She has to call a nurse’s aide to turn the device off.
Aside from an occasional car ride to visit the doctor, Karen has not touched her husband of 58 years since March, when his Bellevue nursing home closed its doors to visitors.
The measures are designed for Richard’s protection, as the residents shelter as the COVID-19 pandemic rages outside.
“He knows there is something going on out there,” said Karen, 78. “He knows it’s a bad disease, and he is OK with it.”
Richard, 81, checked into Mill Valley Care Center in 2018. Karen lacked the strength to continue as his full-time caregiver, a task she had embraced for the previous three decades.
“When you marry somebody, you do it for better or worse,” she said. “We had almost 25 good years before this.”
When he was 48 years old, a blood vessel in the back of Richard’s brain burst.
Over the ensuing decades, he developed vascular dementia, a condition that can impair reasoning, judgment and memory.
Often while driving, Richard became lost and called Karen, unable to describe his location except that houses were nearby. His ability to communicate was deteriorating.
“He used to come up and say, ‘Let’s go climb a tree,’” Karen said. “He hears in his brain, ‘I want to go for a car ride,’ but what comes out of his mouth is totally different than what he is thinking.”
Once Richard lost the ability to walk, Karen knew it was time to check him into a nursing home. He weighed 280 pounds and was losing his balance.
RISKS
People with Alzheimer’s and other dementias face a new challenge with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alarmingly, the number of deaths attributable to the conditions in Iowa has increased nearly 14% in recent months, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That equates to an additional 304 deaths in Iowa and more than 31,000 nationally.
“It’s shocking to see the numbers,” said Megan Pedersen, program specialist with the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a health organization that supports care, support and research related to the disorder.
While Alzheimer’s and dementia do not in themselves increase the lethality of COVID-19, the associated conditions of those living with the diseases increase their risk.
Patients with dementia often live in nursing homes and experience the loss of communication and cognitive abilities, increasing their chances of contracting the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19.
About 50% of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have occurred in long-term-care facilities, where the communal living environment can facilitate the rapid spread of the virus among a high-risk population.
It can be difficult to help someone with dementia understand the importance of protective measures such as social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks, Pedersen said.
Karen does not fear that Richard will catch COVID-19, as the care he has received at Mill Valley has been stellar.
The facility only has experienced three confirmed infections in residents and no deaths due to COVID-19, according to the latest federal data.
But the separation necessary to ensure his safety pains her.
CAREGIVING
More than 136,000 people in Iowa care for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. Persisting through the pandemic has been particularly grueling.
“Before, they might have had the individual they were caring for … (go) to group activities or adult day care,” Pedersen said.
But with the closure of those services, social isolation and quarantine has accelerated the cognitive decline of their charges and puts their caregivers at risk of burnout.
Before the pandemic hit, Karen spent four to five hours every day at Mill Valley, playing cards and dominoes with Richard. He never partook in the games before he became ill but started to just for her.
Even while caring for her husband, Karen bustled through her days, volunteering at St. John’s Lutheran Church, at Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce and in the assisted-living section at Mill Valley.
Now, her days are often spent inside her Bellevue home, sheltering from the virus, which escalated in Jackson County in October and has infected more than 1,200 people.
“It’s gone up hog wild,” she said
Karen has adjusted her schedule, starting the day with “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” a Western television drama from the 1990s.
From 9 a.m. to noon, she works the telephone for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, a nonprofit corporation that coordinates services for seniors. Karen checks in on about 35 people and delivers meals to their homes each week, one of the few times she leaves her own.
Karen used to enjoy running her kitchen, the oven warm from the goodies she baked. But there is no sense in cooking for one anymore.
She and Richard speak on the telephone two or three times every day.
When Karen visits the nursing home, they talk through a window. Karen stands on the sidewalk, and Richard sits in a warm sunroom, each pressing their hands to the glass.
They end their conversations with an “I love you.” Karen says it. Richard says it back.
Then, she walks away.
“I go back to the car and just cry,” Karen said.
So, she counts her blessings and prays to God for strength.
“Because he is the one who can give it to me.”