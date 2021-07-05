Question: What’s the plan for cleaning up the burned structure on Clarke Drive?
Answer: The City of Dubuque hopes that the property will be cleared out in the next several months and is working to get control of the property.
On April 5, an apartment building at 590 Clarke Drive was completely destroyed in a fire. Months later, there are still piles of burnt debris on the lot.
According to an email from city spokesman Randy Gehl, the city is in the process of petitioning the court to acquire the property from the owner, Kevin Gladwin.
Gladwin declined to comment for this story.
In the years before the fire, the structure was found to have had multiple city code violations.
Gehl confirmed that the city has experienced similar situations in the past when destroyed structures were not cleared out after a fire.
According to court records, the city filed the petition for control of the property on May 10, requesting that the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County find the property to be abandoned.
“The city expects to begin clearing the site in 45-60 days,” Gehl said in an email Friday.
Question: What happened to the lockers in the pool dressing rooms?
Answer: The lockers in the dressing rooms at Flora Park and Nicholas J. Sutton swimming pools in Dubuque were removed ahead of the summer swim season.
Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said their removal was a COVID-19 pandemic precaution to reduce the time that people spent in dressing rooms.
“We removed them before the season because of COVID — as part of the safety protocol — but also because so many were broken,” he said.
Kroger said that post-pandemic, Dubuque Leisure Services hopes to purchase new lockers depending on funding.
Pool visitors are advised to bring minimal belongings.