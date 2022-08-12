Attorneys this morning sparred over DNA evidence sent to the state crime lab in the third day of testimony in the murder trial of a man accused of killing a Dubuque woman.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80.
Williamson was found dead July 15, 2021, lying just inside the back door of her residence with a roll of carpet over her head and some of her jewelry missing.
Fishler, then the boyfriend of Williamson’s niece Kathleen M. McCarthy, was the last known person to see Williamson alive at her residence July 14, 2021.
Tara Scott, a criminalist with the state crime lab, testified this morning about several pieces of evidence she tested related to Williamson's death.
These items included a metal pipe found in Williamson's garage, as well as the clothes Fishler was wearing the day he last saw Williamson and the jewelry he pawned the day her body was discovered.
DNA testing found Williamson's blood on the metal pipe, though Scott said it would be impossible to say definitively how long it had been there.
Leigha Lattner, one of Fishler's defense attorneys, asked Scott about a contamination report Scott wrote about the metal pipe. A second round of DNA testing showed DNA on the pipe belonging to the crime lab worker who did fingerprint testing on the item.
Lattner asked if this meant it was "fairly easy" to contaminate a sample, which Scott said it "could be."
Scott later clarified in response to a question from Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand that the contamination from the lab worker occurred after Scott already had collected the DNA swabs that identified the blood as Williamson's.
Richard Crivello, a now-retired latent print examiner with the state crime lab, did the fingerprint testing on the metal pipe. He also tested Williamson's glasses for prints, as well as a metal cart found near Williamson's body.
In each of those three tests, he said he was unable to pull any fingerprints that could be used for identification purposes. On the metal pipe, there were some smudges, but not enough to determine definitively who would have held the pipe.
Most of the clothes Fishler was wearing the day he last saw Williamson screened negative for blood, Scott testified, including the shoes he left at Key City Recycling on July 14.
Scott testified that an orange baseball cap found in Fishler's vehicle tested positive for blood in one spot, but there was not enough DNA present to determine to whom that blood belonged.
Referencing some red stains on Fishler's jeans, Hammerand asked Scott if just because an item screens negative for blood, it means there was never blood on the item.
Scott replied it did not. If an item had been washed, for example, it could wash away the DNA that would show up during testing.
"There has to be enough there to test," she said. "If it's just touch or skin cells, there might not be enough (to get a definitive result)."
The jeans and shirt Fishler was wearing when he last saw Williamson were recovered by police from his washing machine.
Lattner asked Scott if those red stains could have been from something else, such as ketchup or steak sauce. Scott said they could.
Scott also tested several pieces of jewelry Fishler pawned July 15, 2021. For all pieces, there was not enough DNA present to make a match to any specific person.
Also this morning, Lattner cross-examined Paul Avenarius, who worked at the Dubuque Police Department at the time of Williamson's death and responded to the scene.
Lattner asked Avenarius if it appeared Williamson's crystal collection was left intact. He said it was. She also asked if Williamson was found still wearing her gold watch and earrings, which he also confirmed.
Court took a break for lunch and was expected to reconvene around 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.