PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers told a crowd at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday that he was the right choice to keep the state from “going backward” on abortion access, public education and other important issues.
During a campaign stop eight days before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, the Democratic governor aimed to appeal to both young and more moderate voters, contrasting himself with challenger Tim Michels, the construction tycoon who won the Republican Party primary. Evers said there was “even more reason” to elect him than there was in 2018.
“I have an opponent who has taken radical positions: defunding public schools (and) making an issue of reproductive health so women have to check with politicians before they can do things they’ve been able to choose on their own,” Evers told reporters after his speech. “He has taken more radical positions than (former Republican governor) Scott Walker ever dreamed of doing. This is a different time. I think that’s going to make a difference.”
During a pre-primary debate this year, Michels called always increasing public education funding, even without clear results, “insanity.” He has voiced support for expanding the state’s private school voucher system.
A former longtime public school teacher and state schools superintendent, Evers again is touring the state in a school bus. He touted increases in public education in his first term, saying the funding had long been needed.
“After eight years under Scott Walker, that was just getting us even,” Evers said. “So, we’re going to do more of that.”
Evers said “common-sense issues,” such as increased public school and university funding, and infrastructure investment were “what people care about.”
“People also care deeply about the issue of reproductive health and issues around climate change,” he said.
UW-P student Mitchell Cotter, originally from the Appleton area, said those issues resonate with him and many of his fellow young voters.
“I am here because of abortion, so women who are 21 like me are not banned from receiving that care if they are raped or face (an unwanted pregnancy),” he said. “And I’m here for climate. Right outside, our solar (energy) field was a huge accomplishment for us.”
Evers said during his speech that college students and other younger Wisconsinites were key parts of the coalition of voters who elected him in 2018 and that they would help him retain his office.
Dozens of UW-P students attended Monday’s event, held in the middle of a day on which classes were in session. Evers was introduced by UW-P College Democrats President Paulina Wienke, who said “the next generation depends” on votes for Evers.
In an emailed statement Monday, Michels campaign spokesperson Anna Kelly said Michels was running to address public safety and the economy.
“Tony Evers has released brutal murderers on the streets, shut down businesses and crippled our education system,” she said. “Tim Michels will make our communities safer, our economy stronger and our schools safer.”
Evers told reporters that what crime problems Wisconsin does have are due to the Legislature underfunding local governments.
“Crime is a local issue,” he said. “We want to be helpful at the state level. But over the last decade, the highest increase for municipalities had been 0.03%. Clearly we’d been starving the area that can deal with this issue most solidly. … I had two budgets that increased payments for local municipalities and counties. We’re going to keep that up.”
Both chambers of the Legislature have been controlled by Republicans since Evers took office, which has led to public disagreements — especially over COVID-19 pandemic response and abortion access in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. But Evers said he had succeeded in getting things done.
“I signed into law 60% to 70% of the bills that came to my desk,” he said. “I believe that the majority of Republicans care about public schools, care about infrastructure, broadband and fixing the darn roads. There’s enough common ground there. We just have to always fight on the outside of it, which makes it look like nothing is getting done.”
Evers pointed to the income tax cut for Wisconsin residents in the mostly middle class, third tax bracket — which made progress toward a 2018 campaign promise — as a highlight of his first term, as well as improving more than 5,000 miles of roads.
