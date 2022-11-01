Wisconsin Gov. Evers visits UW-Platteville
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he is the right choice to keep the state from going backward Monday at a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers told a crowd at University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Monday that he was the right choice to keep the state from “going backward” on abortion access, public education and other important issues.

During a campaign stop eight days before the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, the Democratic governor aimed to appeal to both young and more moderate voters, contrasting himself with challenger Tim Michels, the construction tycoon who won the Republican Party primary. Evers said there was “even more reason” to elect him than there was in 2018.

