MANCHESTER, Iowa – Supporters of a proposed Manchester dog park will hold a fundraising event this week.
A meal of pork loin sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the parking lot at Fareway, 109 E. Marion St.
The meal includes chips, a cookie and bottle of water. The cost is $5.
The park is proposed for the 500 block of South Brewer Street, west of the city’s compost site.
