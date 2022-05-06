Police said a teenager darting across a road was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
Hannah Reel, 17, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Jennifer L. Clark, 44, of Dubuque, was driving southeast on Asbury Road just southeast of Clarke Drive at about 2:35 p.m. Wednesday when Reel ran into the roadway and was struck.
The report states that Clark “had no reasonable chance to take evasive action or yield.”
