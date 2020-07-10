POTOSI, Wis. — Agriculture teachers have to wear a lot of hats — a fact that Potosi School District ag teacher and FFA adviser Tracy Brunton knows well.
“Being an ag teacher, there’s so many different things you’re doing, from plants to food to animals to welding,” she said. “It can be overwhelming because you’re switching every hour of the day.”
Having a person to rely on for support can make the job less daunting — another fact that Brunton knows well. In fact, she recently received statewide recognition for her efforts in that realm.
She won the Teacher Mentor Award from Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators at the organization’s professional development conference. The award is given to a teacher that’s been a strong mentor to beginning ag teachers in the state.
Winners typically are surprised with the award at the conference, but Brunton said she found out she won in May. The conference was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so she needed to submit a photo in advance.
Brunton — who has spent the last five years of her 13-year career at Potosi School District — said she feels fortunate that she has been able to mentor those starting teaching careers.
“If you’re not supporting new teachers, you’re not going to get them when other teachers retire from your district,” she said.
Learning all of the components of being an FFA adviser is not taught to ag teachers in college, Brunton added, so having a mentor can help with sharing ideas and advice.
Brunton’s award application centered around her mentoring of Iowa-Grant School District ag teacher and FFA adviser Lara Hammerly, who was Brunton’s student-teacher in 2017 while finishing her degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
“Right on day one, she was testing me and having me teach students a lesson,” Hammerly said about her time in Brunton’s classroom. “She was also really helpful when I was applying to jobs.”
Hammerly taught at Cassville School District right after graduating, but she now has been at Iowa-Grant for a year. The two women have remained connected through the Wisconsin Association of Agricultural Educators mentor program.
“(Brunton) is very deserving (of the award) not only as a mentor to me at school but as a mentor to me through my personal life,” Hammerly said. “She was there to listen whenever I needed to vent, she’s always there to cheer me on, and I know she does the same for her students.”
Brunton said it has been rewarding over the years to see teachers she mentored, including Hammerly, make connections both with their students and other teachers throughout the state.
Through the network of Wisconsin’s more than 300 ag teachers, Brunton said it is good to find people who can be there to help find silver linings in disappointments and celebrate milestones.
“If you have the chance to mentor, it’s so rewarding to see teachers become successful and be the new face of our profession,” she said.