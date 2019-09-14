SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Electric Vehicle Showcase and Tail Pipe-Free Tail Gate Party, 9 a.m., parking lot by Galena (Ill.) Department of Motor Vehicles, 987 Galena Square Drive. Celebrate National Drive Electric Week with information about EVs, charging stations, e-bikes, solar energy, local nonprofits and sustainability community leaders.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to Federal Express, back side of Hy-Vee on Locust Street for a hike at Whitewater Canyon Park.
Clothes Giveaway, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: The Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Sunday
Holy Spirit Parish Festival, 10:30 a.m., Holy Ghost campus, 2921 Central Ave. Food, games and fun.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
23rd Anniversary Festival with Bob Dorr’s Blues Review, 2 p.m., Tabor Home Vineyards and Winery, 3570 67th St., Baldwin, Iowa. Enjoy Iowa cheeses and barbecue pork sandwiches, or bring a picnic. No alcohol can be brought in.
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Barn Dance, 7 p.m., Mooney Hollow Barn, 12471 U.S. 52, Green Island, Iowa. The Country Tradition Band will play traditional and modern country music.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Josh Yeltman, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
HTMF (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau, Flowers), 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Sunday
Johnnie Walker, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Rockin’ the Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52 N.
Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. No reservations are needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
LEARNING
Sunday
How Sweet It Is: The Hershey Chocolate Co., 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. A behind-the-scenes look into one of the sweetest U.S. companies. Presented by Laura Keyes.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Mat Yoga, 8 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A traditional gentle moving yoga class. Students should be able to get up and down off the floor. Bring a mat if you have one; if not, some will be available.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., village offices, 500 East Ave., Dickeyville, Wis., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 1E.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Outdoor Swap Meet, 8 a.m., Guttenberg (Iowa) Motel, 927 U.S. 52.
Fulton Garage Sale, 8 a.m., Fulton School Gym, 2540 Central Ave. The last hour of shopping on Saturday, everything is free.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.