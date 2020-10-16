A woman Thursday was sentenced to nearly seven years in federal prison for driving more than 11 pounds of meth from Texas to Dubuque.
Veronica M. Hinkle, 34, of Dallas, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to six years, nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She must serve five years of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Hinkle was recruited by her boyfriend, Jose Roberto Vazquez, to drive 1 kilogram of meth from Dallas to Jeremy J. Kieffer in Dubuque.
“Over the next six months, Hinkle made multiple similar trips to Dubuque, each time delivering at least a kilogram of ice methamphetamine to Kieffer and his associates,” a press release states. “In January 2018, Hinkle helped package nearly a kilogram of 98% pure methamphetamine for her co‑conspirators, but the package was intercepted by law enforcement in Iowa.”
Authorities reported finding about 2 pounds of meth, $11,300 and other evidence of drug activity at Kieffer’s home. He was sentenced in May 2019 to 13 years, 9 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Meanwhile, Vazquez previously was sentenced to 21 years, seven months in federal prison for his role in the scheme.