The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Main Street development agreement
Action: City Council members voted, 6-0, to approve a development agreement with 799 Main, LLC for redevelopment of property at 799 Main St. Council Member Ric Jones was absent.
Background: The developer, Chris Miller, intends to rehabilitate the building into 36 new market-rate rental units in the upper stories, while the first floor will consist of commercial space.
Under the development agreement, Miller will agree to invest $12 million into the facility. To support the project, he will receive $2.3 million in tax increment financing incentives, a $360,000 housing grant and a $36,000 design, façade and financial consultant grant.
What’s next: City documents state construction on the building will begin on Oct. 1 and will be “substantially completed” by Dec. 31, 2024.
JFK Road intersection project
Action: City Council members voted, 6-0, to approve the plans and specifications for a project to install traffic signals and make other improvements at the intersection of West 32nd Street and John F. Kennedy Road.
Background: The lighted intersection is needed to accommodate future increases in traffic expected to come with Switch Development’s construction of a 7,500-square-foot retail building and an 18,000-square-foot medical office building at the intersection.
The project is estimated to cost nearly $750,000, of which Switch Development will contribute $200,000.
What’s next: Construction on the intersection is expected to begin in mid-August and be completed by the end of November. For part of that time, traffic at the intersection will be disrupted and southbound traffic on JFK Road will be detoured.
Kerper Boulevard roundabout
Action: City Council members voted, 6-0, to award a construction contract to Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete, LLC for the creation of a roundabout at the intersection of Kerper Court and Kerper Boulevard.
Background: The development of a roundabout at the intersection was proposed to accommodate increases in traffic caused by the future opening of a Kwik Trip at the intersection. Out of six submitted bids for the project, Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete, LLC submitted the lowest bid at $1,061,072, a total project cost that came in 16.8% below the original cost estimate.
What’s next: Work on the roundabout is expected to begin in late July and be completed by Nov. 30, 2024.
As part of the project, the city also will create a temporary roadway connecting Kerper Court and 16th Street to accommodate traffic during construction.