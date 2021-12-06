Dubuque police today released details about a crash Sunday that left one person dead and two seriously injured.
Nancy Meisenburg, 54, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where she died, according to Dubuque police. Anthony Livens, 62, of Dubuque, also was taken to MercyOne for treatment of serious injuries. Meisenburg was a passenger in Livens’s vehicle.
Meanwhile, Branden Authement, 32, of Dubuque, was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and subsequently transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash occurred at about 12:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fifth Street. Police said an investigation determined that Authement ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Livens. Capt. Joe Messerich said "early indications" are that Authement was driving "at a high rate of speed before running the red light."
“The damage was significant,” Messerich said. “It was a broadside accident, and both vehicles came to a rest beyond the intersection. It looks like the vehicle driven by Livens traveled beyond the intersection, hit a tree and an unoccupied vehicle.”
He said law enforcement was not pursuing Authement at the time of the crash.
“But we are looking at events prior to the crash,” he said.
Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Tips also can be made anonymously at cityofdubuque.org/policeor through the MyDBQ smartphone app available at cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.