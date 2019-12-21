MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa City Council members this week approved the city’s most recent comprehensive plan.
It provides a guideline for city projects and policy for the next 20 years.
Mayor Don Schwenker said the plan was drafted to replace the city’s Vision 2020 plan.
The new plan explores various aspects of Maquoketa and how they could be improved. Elements focus on the local economy, housing, arts and entertainment and transportation.
Initiatives in the plan include the development of the city’s downtown district, improvements to infrastructure and the exploration of an outdoor pool facility.
The plan also highlights policy priorities to help improve the economy by increasing workforce housing and starting programs to retain residents.