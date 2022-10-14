Dubuque County’s recorder and his challenger this week shared their thoughts on the office’s operations and what improvements could be made.
Democratic incumbent John Murphy and challenger Keith Lucy, who is running as an independent, participated in this week’s League of Women Voters of Dubuque forum in the Historic Federal Building.
The Dubuque County Recorder’s Office is responsible for managing and maintaining the county’s records, including birth, death and marriage certificates, property and real estate documents and recreational vehicle registrations, as well as issuing hunting and fishing licenses.
Keith Lucy
A native of Dubuque who works as a transportation insurance specialist for Cottingham & Butler, Lucy said he has 35 years of experience working in private businesses to give him the expertise to improve operations at the recorder’s office.
“It’s about bringing teams together for a common goal,” he said. “I will bring a fresh perspective and a new set of eyes.”
Lucy said he would focus on improving the customer service experience of the recorder’s office by prioritizing a cooperative environment among the staff.
“I would see this as a position to be a leader and a captain of a team to help them reach their goals,” he said. “It’s about service.”
Along with his business experience, Lucy also stressed his commitment to community service, pointing to his past volunteer work with youth wrestling, community theater productions and the Boy Scouts of America.
Lucy said he would not be a stranger to working long hours in order to ensure that the needs of county residents are served. He also stressed that he will lean on the experience of longtime staff in order to learn best practices.
“We need someone who is going to lead by example and be a productive, contributing member,” Lucy said. “What I see is bringing professionalism and dignity and being a contributing member of the team.”
John Murphy
Murphy seeks his third four-year term as county recorder, a position he has held since 2015.
During his tenure, Murphy said, he has made significant progress in bringing the recorder’s office to the modern era by moving county servers to data centers, digitizing land and military records and remodeling the office to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.
“If I’m reelected, I’ll continue to provide exceptional customer service and always look to provide modern solutions to the challenges that we face,” he said.
Murphy said the digital conversion of county records will help ensure document preservation, as well as make them easier for residents to access. He wants to continue that work by digitizing the county’s vital records and scanning property plats in larger formats so they can be read more easily by residents. He also hopes to develop an easier method for paying county recorder fees.
“I’ve got these things in the works that are very important to me,” Murphy said.
He said he also will maintain his commitment to providing exceptional customer service. He recounted instances when he worked after the county recorder’s office business hours in order to ensure that residents had access to necessary documents.
“If there is ever a time you need me to be of assistance, I will gladly drop whatever I’m doing to be of some help,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.