There is no argument over who fatally shot a man on a busy Dubuque street last July 2.
However, while prosecutors call the killing a murder, a defense attorney says it was the act of a man defending himself.
The conflicting arguments took center stage Wednesday on the opening day of the first-degree murder trial of Deonte W.B. Ellison, 26, at the Dubuque County Courthouse. Ellison fatally shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, on July 2 on Loras Boulevard.
“The evidence in this case is absolutely overwhelming,” said County Attorney C.J. May III in his opening statement to jurors. “The trail of evidence leads to only one place, and that’s that Mr. Smothers’ murderer sits across the courtroom from you today.”
Meanwhile, defense attorney Ben Bartels said in his opening statement that no one is disputing that Ellison shot Smothers, but the act was done in self-defense.
Smothers was the one who provoked the fight on July 2, Bartels said, and Ellison only fired the gun when he couldn’t escape Smothers’ advances. Bartels added that Smothers told Ellison “I’m going to kill you” during the fight.
On Wednesday, May played traffic camera footage that captured the shooting in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard.
The video, which had no sound, showed Smothers exit a vehicle and run toward his 7-year-old daughter, who was coming out of another vehicle.
May said the girl is the daughter of Smothers and Vanessa Ellison, who was also present at the scene, as was her husband, Deonte Ellison, and their two children.
The footage showed Ellison and Smothers get into an argument and start fighting.
May said Ellison showed Smothers a gun in his waistband before shooting at him, though the initial shot missed. Smothers can be seen on camera twisting away.
“We believe Mr. Smothers said, ‘What are you going to do? Shoot me? Shoot me in front of my daughter?’” May said.
Video footage showed Ellison shoot Smothers before running into a residence at 419 Loras Blvd. Camera footage shows a majority of the crowd at the scene also went into the residence, while Smothers fell to the sidewalk.
But Bartels said that, prior to the shooting, the Ellisons spent the day running errands.
“Just 20 minutes before this encounter, Deonte gave a friend a ride to the grocery store,” Bartels said. “Just 20 minutes before this encounter, Deonte bought lemonade from a kid’s lemonade stand. This is not a person planning a murder.”
Several of the prosecution’s witnesses took the stand Wednesday, including Smothers’ acquaintances Wendell Rogers and Jamison Vurciaga.
Rogers testified that he was driving Smothers and Vurciaga to a gas station on July 2 when Smothers spotted his daughter.
The pair later tried to help Smothers after he was shot, and Rogers could be seen on video footage kneeling by Smothers’ body.
“I was trying to make sure he was breathing and everything,” Rogers said. “He stopped breathing after a while.”
Moments after the shooting, camera footage showed a fleet of police vehicles arrive and set a perimeter around the area.
Dubuque Police Department Investigator Kurt Rosenthal said officers applied for a search warrant for 419 Loras Blvd., as it was believed the shooter and other witnesses were inside.
Rosenthal said Deonte Ellison must have fled the area in the few minutes between the shooting and the arrival of police, though that wasn’t known until the search warrant was executed hours after the shooting. A broken window was found at 419 Loras Blvd., and portions of nearby fences were knocked down.
After executing the search warrant, Rosenthal said, he met Vanessa Ellison with her three children inside the residence. She started telling him what had occurred.
“She started crying and fell into my arms. I ultimately had to go down to the ground with her,” Rosenthal said. “You could almost describe it as hysterical.”
Deonte Ellison fled the state and was the subject of a 12-day manhunt that ended with his arrest by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on July 14 at a residence in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Smothers’ mother, Shavon Buckhalter, also took the stand Wednesday. She testified that Smothers was unable to see his daughter once Vanessa Ellison began dating Deonte Ellison.
Buckhalter became emotional at several points during her testimony, including when she spoke about receiving the call about her son’s death.
“That’s always going to be my baby,” she said. “The image I have of my son is happy, silly. He’s headstrong, prominent. … (I loved him) with all my heart and soul.”
The trial is set to resume this morning. A first-degree murder conviction in Iowa carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.