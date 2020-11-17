LANCASTER, Wis. -- Work is underway for the new Grant County Sheriff’s Department communications tower to be completed next spring.
Concrete anchor points for the tower and the center pad have been poured, as well as the concrete pad for the tower building, generator and tank. The H-frame and other electrical conduit have been installed.
Fiber optic was being trenched last week, and electrical installation is to take place the week of Nov. 23, with tower stacking in December.
The 350-foot tower will be located in a field on the west side of Wisconsin 129, across from the Grant County Community Services Building and the new sheriff’s department and jail, south of Lancaster.
The tower installation work is not to exceed $1.2 million.
Until the tower is installed and connected to the communications equipment in the Community Services Building, the communications center for the sheriff’s department remains in the former Law Enforcement Building on the north side of Lancaster.