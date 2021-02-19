January convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Jerry L. Adams III, 32; Sept. 26, 2020.
- Chad D. Johnson, 34; Jan. 25, 2020; second offense.
- JJ Parker, 33; Oct. 11, 2019; second offense.
- Christopher Abime, 51; June 6, 2019.
- Howard M. Bowman, 63; Nov. 3, 2020.
- Colton A. Butteris, 27; July 12, 2020.
- Shawna L. Dole, 20; Aug. 3, 2020.
- David L. Droessler, 41; Feb. 1, 2018.
- Jason R. Dyer, 33; Aug. 7, 2020.
- William J. Berg, 48; June 23, 2020.
- John J. Knabel, 63; Aug. 2, 2020.
- Ryan P. Postel, 28; Aug. 11, 2020.
- Shane W. Knight, 43; April 28, 2020.
- Michael J. Thoma, 39; July 18, 2020.
- Brianna J. Anthony, 19; Sept. 26, 2020.
- Lumumda C. Blackman, 29; Oct. 29, 2020.
- James P. Dundas, 35; Oct. 7, 2020; second offense.
- Erika S. Jett, 35; Sept. 11, 2020.
- Dean J. Neuhaus Jr., 30; Sept. 5, 2020; second offense.
- John F. Turner III, 20; May 24, 2020.
- David L. Wallace, 63; Oct. 11, 2020.
- Wade P. Becker, 62; Aug. 24, 2020; second offense.
- Naiya D. Galloway, 39; Aug. 20, 2020.