After 24 hours in labor and an emergency cesarean section, Carolyn Kelly met her baby boy.
But it didn’t take long for doctors to realize something had gone wrong for the new mom.
Kelly, of Dubuque, developed preeclampsia during her pregnancy, which subsequently turned into HELLP syndrome, a complication affecting the blood and liver. Her organs began to shut down.
The doctors and nurses recognized what was happening and treated Kelly. She underwent three blood transfusions, and in the end, she came home to her husband and son.
“My prognosis could have been really bad if they hadn’t recognized what was happening ... so I’m really grateful that I got the help that I needed and it was identified early,” Kelly said.
She and her husband, Michael, are one of two families helping lead the charge to raise funds for the Dubuque chapter of March of Dimes, a national nonprofit that supports the health of mothers and babies.
The Kellys have raised close to $17,000 on their own and supported overall efforts to raise about $74,000 so far for the chapter’s fall campaign. Jen and Eric Peters, also of Dubuque, have raised more than $17,000.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench in the organization’s usual fundraising plans, both families remain committed to its mission.
“This last round, we’re hoping to have another positive fundraising (effort), and from there, we can say that we all, in a really challenging environment, have done what we can to contribute to the mission,” Michael Kelly said.
Retrospect
Carolyn Kelly said she didn’t realize how serious her condition had been until she came home from the hospital after her first child was born. At the time, she was excited to be a mom and wanted to be with her son, Michael.
In retrospect, she and her husband don’t think as much about the challenges of the pregnancy because they initially weren’t sure if they could have children at all.
“I think once Carolyn was better, we were overjoyed with being able to have a family,” the elder Michael said. “It was a way for us to move on really quickly.”
About a year later, the couple decided to add to their family. It took more than a year and fertility treatments, but Carolyn became pregnant again.
At about seven weeks, she and Michael were surprised with the news that Carolyn was pregnant with triplets.
The prospect of having three new babies was short-lived, however. When Carolyn went back to the doctor a few weeks later, she learned that she had lost two of them.
“From that point forward, our focus was just to keep this one baby healthy and to do everything we could to keep that going,” Carolyn said.
The rest of the pregnancy was rocky, but at 39 weeks, Carolyn underwent a scheduled C-section and gave birth to her daughter, Greta.
“She was a healthy baby girl,” Carolyn said.
The couple were longtime supporters of March of Dimes before they agreed to co-chair fundraising efforts this fall. Michael noted that the organization has worked on research into both HELLP syndrome and multiple pregnancies.
“Everything that we’ve benefited from could, in a lot of ways, be tied to the overall mission of March of Dimes,” he said.
Unexpected news
Jen Peters’ pregnancy with her second child went as normally as it could. It was a few days after Hailey was born that the family’s world turned upside down.
The couple received a call that Hailey’s newborn screening flagged her as potentially having phenylketonuria, or PKU, a disorder that makes it hard for her body to process one of the amino acids found in protein. If untreated, it can cause severe brain damage in newborns. Doctors soon confirmed the diagnosis.
“I personally was an emotional wreck,” Peters said. “I feel like a lot of those days really blurred together. I only remember dates because it happened around Halloween, and I remember being in Iowa City and coming back and taking our older one trick-or-treating.”
Hailey was put on a special metabolic formula, which contains most of her nutritional needs and which she will have to take for life. For the first year, Jen and Eric collected two blood samples each week to adjust her formula so she would have the right level of phenylalanine in her body.
The first months of Hailey’s life were particularly challenging, but the Peters family eventually hit a stride. They began introducing foods that would be safe for her to eat. They found a website with PKU-friendly recipes, and family members help stock the family with meals for Hailey. She also eats medical-grade food sometimes.
“Our freezers, we have to have two to be able to hold everything because it’s so full of homemade food that is OK for Hailey to eat,” Eric said. “We have this great support system that has prepared us to be able to feed her at all times.”
Hailey, now 3, takes a book with her wherever she goes to track what she is eating. She can have up to 105 milligrams of phenylalanine per day. That equates to just more than 2 grams of protein, less than is in a sausage crumble on a pizza, Jen said.
Despite her strict dietary restrictions, Hailey has started to understand what she can and cannot eat, and she is confident and mostly OK with her unusual diet, Eric said. It does mean she has an unusual taste in food for a 3-year-old, though.
“Her palate is just so different because of the way that she’s grown up, and the things she eats, that she gets excited about, (are) green beans and onions and broccoli,” Eric said.
The mission of March of Dimes is particularly close to the couple’s heart because of the organization’s advocacy for newborn screenings, which caught Hailey’s PKU before it caused irreversible damage.
“That is absolutely crucial to setting her on the right path to success for now and all the way into adulthood,” Eric said.