DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Lafayette County Emergency Medical Service began operations on July 1.
According to Director Shawn Phillips, the schedule has been full “100% of the time” since it launched.
Lafayette County EMS has one emergency medical technician/advanced emergency medical technician position to fill. In May, the county board approved hiring three EMT/AEMTs and three paramedics.
The service also seeks paid-as-needed staff residing in the Darlington area. Half of the volunteers who worked for the former Rural Medical Ambulance in Darlington agreed to continue.
Lafayette County EMS acquired the assets of Rural Medical Ambulance. The agreement called for real estate owned by Rural Medical Ambulance at 129 W. Louisa St. in Darlington to be sold via warranty deed. The purchase agreement will be effective for the next seven years.
Among the other items now owned by Lafayette County EMS Service include two ambulances and the equipment in those ambulances; a ranger utility terrain vehicle; and content of the Rural Medical Ambulance garage, including turnout gear, leased equipment from Badger Welding, hand-held radios, pagers, furniture and appliances.