FARLEY, Iowa — Authorities said one person was injured Tuesday when a vehicle slid on black ice and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Mark L. Stanley, 59, of New Vienna, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. Tuesday on the U.S. 20 overpass above Pleasant Grove Road. The report states that Kevin A. Ostrander, 51, of Delaware, Iowa, was pulling a cargo trailer on the overpass. His vehicle slid on black ice, causing the vehicle and trailer to do a 180-degree turn before stopping. Stanley was traveling in a vehicle behind Ostrander and was unable to avoid a collision, the report states.