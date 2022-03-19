Police said two people were injured Wednesday in a Dubuque crash in which the driver fled the scene and was charged with driving while intoxicated.
McKenzie C. Burkholder, 24, of Platteville, Wis., and Keegan P. Delaney, 26, of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, a crash report states.
The crash occurred at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Fifth and Bluff streets. The report states that Zachary D. Hinkel, 34, of Asbury, Iowa, was driving south on Bluff Street with Burkholder and Delaney as passengers.
The report states that Hinkel struck a parked vehicle after going through the intersection and then he fled the scene.
Officers who arrived on scene found Burkholder unconscious in the passenger seat of the vehicle, the report states. Delaney was found “conscious but not alert.”
Court documents state that officers located Hinkel at about midnight Thursday after identifying him using traffic camera footage. Officers reported that he appeared to have been drinking, but he refused to take sobriety tests.
Hinkel was charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated and was cited with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability.