SHERRILL, Iowa — Camp Albrecht Acres will hold a fundraising garage sale today.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the camp at 14837 Sherrill Road.

Available sale items include household goods, appliances, furniture, toys and clothing.

All items will be $1, with proceeds supporting the 40-acre residential camp for people with disabilities.

Masks will be required.

