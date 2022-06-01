Inna Strebkova still is trying to comprehend Russia’s war on Ukraine, her home country until 2004 when she immigrated to Dubuque.
“When this happens, I still not believe,” she said. “It is very, very scary for everybody.”
Since the war broke out, Strebkova and her friends and family have been following the news day and night, trying to stay on top of the ever-changing conflict. Strebkova is especially concerned as her brother, her daughter, her daughter’s partner, a 10-year-old grandson and many extended family members and friends reside in Odesa, Ukraine, and face danger daily.
She maintains contact with them via phone and video chat, answering their calls at all hours. A few weeks ago, Strebkova’s phone rang while she was asleep.
“Four o’clock in the morning, my daughter call,” she said. “They bomb Odesa a second time. My daughter is there one block away. She say, I go buy grocery in store and one block, they bomb. She sent me video showing shake, shake, shake.”
Strebkova breaks down in tears as she describes the nightmare these past few months have been for her.
“I want somebody stop this because this so scary,” she said. “I tell you what I feel, I feel stuck because my family there. They like in a cage because they say no possible movement and they must stay there.”
Strebkova was born and raised in Odesa, the third-largest city in Ukraine. As a child, Strebkova said, there were many advantages and disadvantages to living in the socialist and communist area that still was part of the Soviet Union at that time.
“We have lots of good things, and we have lots of bad things,” she said. “We work in factory, everybody has the same money, the same apartments, the same food. It was nothing specific. But other ways, we have lots of good things. If parents work in a factory and they good employee, company help and give apartment for people for free.”
As a child, Strebkova spent time in a child care facility paid for by the factory in which her mother worked.
“Kids be all day at this camp,” she said. “We be safe and healthy because factories have dining rooms, food, everything healthy, everything for kids the best. This is my memory. My mother not worried about me because she knows we have teacher and people to care for me.”
Still, most people wanted to leave.
“We see it like a jail, but hopeful,” she said.
When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991 and Ukraine gained independence, daily life changed drastically for Strebkova.
“For 70 years, we be like in a jail. After, it was different life,” she said. “People start to open business and open everything. I open business, too.”
Strebkova started two small cafes.
“I had enough money for my family and to help my parents,” she said.
However, the good times didn’t last for long. Despite its newfound independence, the country’s turbulent history continued. Strebkova remembers the despair she felt watching elected officials go back on their promises.
“Step by step, we have lots of presidents, political people, who make corruption,” she said. “They be very rich, they like smell of money. That’s why we have revolutions. Russia sent lots of people inside Ukraine. This is why so difficult fixing something. If you have corruption president, corruption government, how possible fixing what simple people do?”
But she hasn’t lost confidence in the people of her hometown.
“So many family mix in Odesa, it a very international city,” she said. “We have Jewish, Armenian people, Ukrainian, Russian, this I like America — have lots of different people. We live like one family. We never have problem with land. They pretend make this problem.”
In 2004, Strebkova had had enough of the turmoil and joined her other daughter, who passed away in October from breast cancer, in Dubuque.
“I decided to come to America to be with daughter,” she said. “I only want to keep be happy and be here more happy. And have better life.”
In 2015, she gained her citizenship and feels lucky to live in the United States.
“Here I am free,” she said. “I tell you what I feel, I not scared and if somebody came open my door I not sit in jail.”
In Dubuque, Strebkova currently works as a home care aide.
“I cook and shop and care for people,” she said.
Fellow residents have been kind to her.
“Here, all people, I like always,” she said. “I work with good people, nice people. I have shock. My English, not good, very difficult. If you immigrate 43 years old, is not easy. New land, new house, new people. The (Presentation Lantern Center) in Dubuque, they help me learn English. They help me make friends. Good people. And all the time people, anybody, if I need help people ask, ‘What you need? What you need?’ I’m lucky.”
Locals are helping Strebkova’s daughter find ways to escape Ukraine safely. However, Ukraine’s ban on men leaving the country in case they are called to fight means Inna’s daughter and grandson would have to exit the country alone, without her daughter’s partner.
“People in Dubuque help me find people in Romania, and I tell my daughter move in Romania,” Strebkova said. “They say not possible for men to move. And she said, ‘Mama, I don’t want moving without him.’ I say it’s temporary because so many women and kids moving to Poland and Romania. I say, ‘If you want, I come to border and you give me son.’ She says, ‘No, I want him to stay with me.’”
As Strebkova waits for more news from her family, she feels gratitude.
“I want to say whole America, American people, everybody who help, because people bring to me money and they want help — I appreciate it for everybody who worry about Ukraine. I really appreciate it.”
