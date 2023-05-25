Our Little Greenhouse
Buy Now

Lindsay Staner’s new greenhouse storefront and workshop for Our Little Greenhouse was constructed by her husband Dan Staner.

 Daniel Charland

CASCADE, Iowa — Local seed-starting, floral and craft business Our Little Greenhouse had a major expansion with the completion of a greenhouse and held an open house earlier this month.

Lindsay Staner first opened the Cascade business in the fall of 2021.

Recommended for you