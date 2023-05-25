CASCADE, Iowa — Local seed-starting, floral and craft business Our Little Greenhouse had a major expansion with the completion of a greenhouse and held an open house earlier this month.
Lindsay Staner first opened the Cascade business in the fall of 2021.
“I have a love for flowers and art, and this is a mix of those two worlds,” said Staner.
Recommended for you
Staner had started annual seeds in her husband Dan Staner’s machine shop, but the couple quickly realized the growing number of plants would need space. Thankfully, as a contractor and owner of Dan Staner Construction, her husband was well-equipped to create the greenhouse that now serves as both workshop and storefront behind the Staners’ house.
The initial concrete was poured in 2021, but post-pandemic supply shortages slowed the rest of the construction. The full building was ready for seed starting in February. For her first spring, Staner focused on growing vegetables and fast-blooming flowers such as marigolds and zinnias, as well as supplementing the stock with extra flowers purchased from eastern Iowa vendors.
According to Lindsay Staner, the most important part of creating the greenhouse was temperature control, which is vital to the health of the plants.
“The building is all climate-controlled,” she said. “It’s heated in the winter, so I can get an early jump start. Once plants get big enough under the grow lights and are transferred to the greenhouse, we can pump heat out to it to get a quicker start. In the summer, we reverse that so it doesn’t get too hot. We also have a thermostat and, depending on temperature or humidity, my exhaust fans will turn on to cool it off.
“Now that everything is climate controlled, I can do it full circle. I didn’t have that ability in the machine shop.”
Thanks to the right insulation and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, Staner said the greenhouse always stays a perfect 75 to 78 degrees while also managing humidity.
“If it’s too damp, you run into different mold issues, so for keeping the plants as healthy as possible, climate control is a huge thing,” Staner said.
Staner said her eventual goal is to start seeds during the winter and have more unique annuals available for customers not seen in traditional stores. The business is seasonal with flowers mainly available in the spring and fall. Crafts will be sold at vendor shows year-round.
Staner plans to have another open house next May with a long extended weekend and to be open Saturdays throughout the springtime.
Our Little Greenhouse is open Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but arranging appointments is encouraged to ensure availability. To arrange a visit or order a custom craft such as personalized pebble art, wreaths and signs, call Staner at 563-451-3361 or message her on Facebook at facebook.com/OurLittleGreenhouseCascade.