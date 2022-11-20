LANCASTER, Wis. — A brainstorming session among local leaders and child care providers last week outlined myriad issues but few concrete solutions in the effort to address a child care shortage in Lancaster.
About 15 community members, day care representatives and city and county officials attended the meeting, the first of several intended to address the lack of accessible child care options in the area as pressure mounts to tackle the issue.
“If we don’t have child care, it doesn’t matter if we have housing. It doesn’t matter if we have plenty of jobs,” said Mayor Stuart Harper. “If we don’t have child care, it’s just not going to work.”
Demand for care long has outpaced the number of spots with local providers, Harper said, falling in line with state- and nationwide trends.
However, the issue soon could become more acute in Lancaster because the lease for one of the area’s largest providers is set to end next year, steering the city toward what Harper called “a rather steep cliff.”
Maple Street Kids Daycare currently serves around 70 kids in a building owned by Lancaster Community School District. The building is old and no longer up to code, and the district plans to decommission it after the day care’s lease ends in June.
The day care’s board of directors plans to build a new, larger building at Schacht Field with eventual capacity for at least 100 kids. However, that option would require extensive fundraising to make it feasible in the given time frame, leading group members to ask day care board President Gary Whittaker if the day care had considered alternative options.
Whittaker said day care representatives looked at several existing sites but were not able to find any available properties in Lancaster that would meet space needs without requiring extensive and expensive renovations.
“Maple Street has done our research, and this is the option we plan on pursuing,” he said. “... We’ve talked with banks and lenders, and we can borrow a portion of it, so we’re looking to raise as much as we can (as quickly as we can).”
He added that he hopes to have a more definitive fundraising plan and timeline once he receives a more exact estimate of the total project costs, which he should receive “very soon.”
Group members also identified several key issues facing child care providers and families in the area more generally, including inflationary pressures and rising rental costs. Attendees also brought up issues with staffing, long waitlists and a lack of evening and weekend care options.
“If you don’t know someone who knows someone or who has a grandma who knows someone, you’re going to be on the waiting list for a very long time ... and you’re going to start looking out of town,” said Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Bontreger, echoing concerns she has heard from the local business community.
Some group members proposed potentially partnering with area schools or churches for after-school programming or increased day care and shared space options. Others said more should be done to look into state and federal funding assistance.
City Administrator David Carlson floated the idea of possibly working with private employers in the area to forge symbiotic partnerships, through which companies would provide child care providers with financial support in return for a certain number of spots reserved for the children of company employees.
All of the group’s suggestions and questions were jotted down on large pieces of paper that were hung up around the room. By the end of the meeting, there were four large sheets full of recommendations, proposals and areas identified for future inquiry.
Harper said the city plans to hold more collaborative meetings in the future, with the goal of soon including larger area employers and state legislators in the conversation. While acknowledging that fixing the issue is easier said than done, he said this week’s meeting was a step in the right direction.
“The problem is still just as big as before the meeting,” Harper said. “... But we’re never going to solve anything by doing nothing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.