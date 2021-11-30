LANCASTER, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin community will kick off the holiday season with an event on Friday, Dec. 3.

Lancaster’s Night of Frosty Cheer event opens with a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the lawn of the Grant County Courthouse, 130 W. Maple St.

Following the ceremony, Santa will ride around town on a fire truck and will stop at Cruisin’ Kids, 125 W. Maple St., until 7:30 p.m.

Wagon rides will be available in downtown Lancaster, and a hot chocolate stand will be available in front of Walker’s Clothing & Shoes, 125 W. Maple St.

