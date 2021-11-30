Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin community will kick off the holiday season with an event on Friday, Dec. 3.
Lancaster’s Night of Frosty Cheer event opens with a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday on the lawn of the Grant County Courthouse, 130 W. Maple St.
Following the ceremony, Santa will ride around town on a fire truck and will stop at Cruisin’ Kids, 125 W. Maple St., until 7:30 p.m.
Wagon rides will be available in downtown Lancaster, and a hot chocolate stand will be available in front of Walker’s Clothing & Shoes, 125 W. Maple St.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.