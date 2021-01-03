A new subdivision in Dubuque could potentially add up to 40 homes in the community.
On Feb. 1, the city will hold a public hearing for a proposed urban renewal area that would encompass the North Grandview Estates, located at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and West 32nd Street.
According to city documents, the subdivision would include about 40 parcels and be located near the Bee Branch 32nd Street Detention Basin.
Rick Ehrlich, the listed developer for the project, did not return multiple calls asking for comment on this story.
Documents do not state the type of housing the subdivision aims to create, but city officials aim to utilize the proposed urban renewal area to generate funding to assist low-to-moderate income housing initiatives in the community.
“State law requires that we use 38.1% of those funds to help with low to moderate income housing,” said Jill Connors, economic development director for the city. “What we do at the city is put that money into programs that are used by the housing department.”
Connors said the urban renewal area would use tax-increment financing to capture a portion of the funds generated from the increased property value of the subdivision to invest in city housing assistance programs, along with funding further development of the subdivision itself.
Over a 10-year period, the urban renewal area is estimated to generate about $680,000 in increment value to the city, which would spend $260,000 of those funds on affordable housing initiatives. The remaining $420,000 would be spent on the subdivision itself.
Connors said infrastructure improvements to the subdivision would include installation of fiber conduit and vaults, the construction of a retaining wall and curb underdrain and the development of a trail to connect the subdivision with the Bee Branch detention basin.
“It’s a way to make public improvements to the area without having to take loans or bonds out all the time,” Connors said. “We don’t want to take on debt, so we can use this as a way of getting that work done.”
Connors said the city has been utilizing urban renewal areas to assist with subdivision projects since 2014.
Following a public hearing on Feb. 1, the City Council will vote on the urban renewal area plan. Connors said an additional vote will need to be held to pass an ordinance officially establishing the urban renewal area.
Molly Grover, executive director of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said housing still is in strong demand in the community, despite the impact of the pandemic.
“The housing market has remained really strong,” Grover said. “Millennials are reaching a point in their lives where they are buying homes, and that is keeping demand high and supply low.”