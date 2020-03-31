Platteville Common Council members recently approved a new affordable-housing program that will provide no-interest loans and rental-conversion grants to people who purchase pre-1950s homes in the city.
There is $230,000 in available funds. They will be available for one year only for the renovation of or conversion of residences to single-family homes, after which the program will be expanded to permit the creation of duplexes on the condition that one of the units is owner-occupied.
No-interest loans of up to $25,000 and grants of up to $10,000 will be available. To qualify, properties must have an assessed value of $150,000 or less and have been purchased within two years of application to the program.
Grants and loans will remain available until all funds are depleted.
A staff committee will review and approve applications.