City of Dubuque officials recently took another step toward a project to construct three roundabouts on a busy roadway.
City Council members this week voted unanimously to have city staff seek a consulting company to conduct preliminary engineering design and an environmental study of the project, which would construct roundabouts on University Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue, at Asbury Road and at Loras Boulevard.
There already is a roundabout on University at the intersection with North Grandview Avenue.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl said the project is far from coming full circle, with construction not anticipated to begin for at least another three years. However, the preliminary design process marks a crucial step in bringing the project to fruition.
“Part of the intention of the study will be to determine the capacity improvements that could be made,” he said. “We will review all of the alternatives.”
City staff hope to utilize University Avenue as another corridor for east-to-west travel in the city, providing an alternative to Dodge Street. According to city documents, Dodge will not provide sufficient traffic capacity, based on future projections for the city.
“We were told that even if Dodge Street were eight lanes, it would be inadequate to cover the amount of traffic we are going to have by 2030,” said Council Member Ric Jones.
In 2016, the city constructed a roundabout at the intersection of North Grandview Avenue and Delhi and Grace streets.
In 2017, east-to-west corridor capacity improvements were named a top priority for the city, which would later result in the construction of the roundabout at University and Grandview, a $1.2 million project.
Council Member Brad Cavanagh said the roundabouts have been highly successful in streamlining traffic.
“Traffic appears to be moving much more efficiently, and we haven’t had any issues with accidents or things like that, from my understanding,” he said.
Schiesl said city staff will begin the process of reviewing consulting firms eligible to conduct the preliminary design and environmental study phase of the project, with expectations of a recommendation being brought to council in February.
Along with examining the impact that the roundabouts would have on local traffic, Schiesl said the selected firm will highlight what private properties will need to be acquired by the city to secure enough space for the project.
Schiesl estimates the preliminary design phase will take about one year to complete, while the purchase of private properties is expected to take an additional two years.
“It’s a lengthy process,” he said.
If the city moves forward with hiring a consulting company, the city estimates it will cost about $1 million, $800,000 of which would be funded by the state.
If the roundabout project is given final approval in the future, Schiesl estimates it will cost $11 million to $12 million.
Jones said he feels the roundabouts provide an ideal solution for improving traffic efficiency without requiring the city to pave over large portions of neighborhoods.
“It seems like the best answer that doesn’t devour as much real estate as the other ones would,” Jones said. “You can’t build an express lane (on University Avenue), so this is our best option.”