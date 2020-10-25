MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Theresa Greenfield’s campaign tour brought her face to face with farm animals today.
After visiting the Moore Family Farms store in Maquoketa, the Democrat running to unseat U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, held a goat and a chicken during a tour of Brandon and Heather Moore’s nearby farm.
“This the best part of campaigning – meeting people across the state,” Greenfield said.
The Moores and their children showed off animals and operations at their farm. Chickens raised on the farm and cheese made with milk produced on the farm help provide foodstuffs for the Moores’ store.
The Moores established their farm in 2009, operating as a custom feed location for beef. The family began a small dairy operation in 2014.
As milk prices dropped, the Moores decided in 2016 to use some Wisconsin connections to manufacture cheese and opened a small store in Maquoketa. The store expanded in 2019.
“I wish you could see the smile on my face,” a masked Greenfield said after meeting Heather Moore. “Iowa is a state of small towns and small businesses. I’ve worked most of my life in small businesses. So, I love it.”
Greenfield said she admired the Moores’ spirit of entrepreneurship.
“Farmers have always been independent,” Greenfield said. “They’ve always been entrepreneurs, remaking themselves and growing their markets, and this is just a prime example of a family who saw their dairy market go away and said, ‘What else can we do?’”
After visiting the store, Greenfield and two aides followed Heather Moore and the children to the family’s farm, where the couple told her that their most pressing issues include health care, the need for expanded child care opportunities and better regulation of agricultural and social-service programs to improve efficiency.
Greenfield talked to the couple about her plans to reduce the influence of agribusiness monopolies and increase access to capital for small farms.
She also discussed strengthening the federal Affordable Care Act and reducing the influence of corporations on health care -- the same kind of corporate influence that she said she wants to reduce with political reforms.
“My first plan was to end political corruption, end the dark-money groups – they’re the ones who run those nasty (campaign) ads,” she said. “And they’re on both sides, by the way. They’re not just one side or the other. ... I think our democracy has been corrupted by that kind of money.”
Brendan Conley, a spokesman for Ernst, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the incumbent “has strong, bipartisan support from Iowans across the state.”
“Theresa Greenfield supports extreme new environmental rules that would kill American jobs and hurt Iowa farmers, making clear that Greenfield is perfect for New York or California but wrong for Iowa,” Conley wrote.