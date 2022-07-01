Emerlee Timmerman poured vinegar into a cup of red baking soda at University of Dubuque on Thursday, watching with wide eyes as the vibrant mixture bubbled up and over the rim of the plastic cup.
“That’s so cool,” she said, hurrying to add vinegar to the remaining five cups in front of her, which contained baking soda dyed with other colors.
A moment later, a fizzing rainbow sat before the 10-year-old as she crouched on the cobblestones of an outdoor plaza at UD.
“The two things react when they meet,” said Emerlee’s classmate Henry Simpson after observing his own row of foaming rainbow cups.
Emerlee, Henry and their peers are participating in the “Crazy Colorful” class through UD for Kids, where they have spent the week learning about the colors of the rainbow and the science behind them.
About 315 students who just completed first through seventh grades are enrolled in this year’s UD for Kids program, taking weeklong classes centered on topics such as baking, singing, rocketry, painting and engineering.
“I hope (their class) stretches them a little bit in a way they haven’t been stretched and that it generates some excitement about a topic they may or may not have been exposed to before,” said Peggy Driscoll, director of UD for Kids.
On Thursday afternoon, Crazy Colorful instructor Mackenzie Helgemoe guided students as they poured baking soda into six cups, then added food coloring to tint the white powder red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet.
“We know that when we mix something with white, what happens to the color?” she asked students as they worked. “It gets lighter.”
Helgemoe works as a science and math teacher in Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District. She said Crazy Colorful class activities this week have included dyeing white carnations in rainbow colors, linking cups of colored water with paper towels to observe capillary action and combining colored solutions to learn about density.
“We’ve talked a lot about how the colors of the rainbow are created and what happens when you mix them together,” she said.
After the students’ cups of baking soda were appropriately dyed, they poured in the vinegar and observed the reaction with delight.
“My yellow didn’t explode very much,” said Serenity Ritt, 9, quickly adding more vinegar to the cup.
Once their baking soda and vinegar reactions had fizzled out, Helgemoe urged the students to mix their colored solutions together to see what colors resulted from each combination.
“I’m just creating new colors,” said Emerlee, eagerly dumping one cup into another. “Oh, I have teal. Look at that.”
Eleana Shimkus, 9, said the class combined two of her favorite things.
“I love crazy science, especially mixed with colors,” she said. “It’s so interesting because when you mix the science behind color and the science behind science, it always ends up really cool.”
