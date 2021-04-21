The City of Dubuque has been recognized for its budget presentation.
Dubuque received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its fiscal year 2021 budget from the Government Finance Officers Association, according to a press release.
Dubuque had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for presenting a budget effectively to receive the award, according to the release. Recognized budgets must serve as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.
The Government Finance Officers Association serves the professional needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance professionals.