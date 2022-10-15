GALENA, Ill. — Galena Public Library District has announced the lineup for its popular literary festival, and registration is now open.
Galena LitFest will take place from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28 and will feature multiple panels, workshops and readings in virtual, hybrid and in-person formats, an online event announcement states.
The festival's first event will be a free virtual discussion with New York Times bestselling author Casey McQuiston, moderated by Hollie Smurthwaite, a winner of the Soon to be Famous Illinois Author Project. The discussion will be held via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21, University of Wisconsin-Platteville professor Stormy Stipe will lead a free writers' workshop on creative nonfiction, personal essays and epistolary essays. Attendees can participate via Zoom or in-person at Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St.
Angie Trudell Vasquez, current City of Madison (Wis.) Poet Laureate, will host a free poetry reading and discussion about "community, craft and poetry as a visual art form" from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26, the announcement states. Attendees can participate via Zoom or in-person at Miss Kitty's Grape Escape, 242 N. Main St.
The festival will close with an in-person dinner and speech from James Beard Award winning food writer Beth Dooley, to be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at Galena Cellars Winery, 111 N. Main St. Dooley will discuss her latest cookbook, which is centered on regenerative agriculture and sustainable growing practices. Tickets are $55 per person and include four food courses and wine pairings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.