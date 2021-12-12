Sorry, an error occurred.
Todd Mullis, 43, is taken into custody afer a guilty verdict following his first-degree murder trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse in Dubuque on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
EARLVILLE, Iowa -- The Iowa Court of Appeals has set a date to hear oral arguments about whether there was enough evidence to convict a Delaware County man of murdering his wife in 2018.
The court will hear arguments Jan. 12 regarding Todd M. Mullis, 45, who is appealing his first-degree murder conviction and subsequent mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Mullis was convicted on killing his wife, Amy Mullis, 39, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, 2018, at their farm near Earlville.
Authorities said Todd Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, with whom he had been experiencing marital conflict, and then attempted to frame her death as a farm accident.
However, he has maintained his innocence. Appeal documents argue that there was insufficient evidence presented at his trial to support his conviction.
