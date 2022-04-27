MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Maquoketa man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for setting a cafe on fire and breaking into another building a month later.
James E. Anderson Jr., 48, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Jackson County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree arson, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Anderson initially was charged with first-degree arson for the fire but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
For the break-in, charges of second-degree theft and possession of burglars tools were dismissed.
Court documents state that Anderson started a fire on Nov. 7 in the building housing the cafe Cali-Quoketa on the first floor and an apartment occupied by two people on the second floor.
Police reported that Anderson was seen entering the cafe alone at about 2:10 p.m. that day. He then left at about 2:25 p.m. "moments before smoke is seen coming from the building," documents state.
Court documents note that racial epithets and swastikas also were spray-painted in several rooms.
In the break-in case, police said Anderson ripped out the wiring of a security camera system on the rear of the building at 115 N. Main St. on Dec. 6. He then broke a rear window at 113 N. Main St. so he could get inside the building.