Watching a recent addition to a Dubuque museum swim can tire out a visitor.
Back and forth and back and forth and back and forth, the pinktail triggerfish rushes across the width of the Marshall Islands tank in the Rivers to the Sea exhibit at the National Mississippi River Musuem & Aquarium.
“They’re adapted to be on the go all the time,” said Amber Rendleman, an animal keeper at the museum.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a tropical fish that makes its tank mates seem like they are swimming in slow motion.
THE NEED FOR SPEED
Pinktail triggerfish spend much of their time in the wild jetting away from predators.
“They propel themselves with their unique dorsal and anal fins,” Rendleman said.
The fins rise from the top and bottom of the fish, then taper down toward the tail. The two fins flutter like ribbons in the water.
“They do have pectoral fins, but they don’t really use them to swim — it’s all dorsal and anal fin action,” Rendleman said.
A unique feature of the pink tail fin enables the triggerfish to reach overdrive mode.
“When they really need to dart away from a threat, their pink tail will expand and give them thrust,” Rendleman said.
TRIGGERED SPIKES HELP PROTECT
Triggerfish are shaped like an elongated oval, with a small mouth and eyes set high toward the top of the sides of the fish.
“The eyes can work independent of each other,” Rendleman said. “One can look one way and the other can look the other way. That helps them scan their surroundings for food and prey. They are omnivores. They will eat microalgae, they will eat tiny crustaceans, zooplankton. They also have been found to eat cephalopods.”
Larger fish will eat triggerfish, which can grow to about 16 inches in length.
When hungry larger fish chase a triggerfish, a unique defense mechanism kicks in to help protect the speedy little fish. Triggerfish are named for a triggering mechanism found in three dorsal spikes.
“When they are seeking refuge in a crevice, the spikes keep them wedged in,” Rendleman said.
A threatened triggerfish will swim into a tight crevice and spikes will pop out of the top of its back. The fish will lock its first spike in an upright position using the second spine as a “trigger” to hold the spike in place.
‘KIND OF NASTY WITH EACH OTHER’
Pinktail triggerfish are naturally found in the Indo-Pacific, as well as the areas around the Galapagos Islands and Panama.
The museum has only one pinktail triggerfish among the other tropical fish in the Marshall Islands tank.
“Triggerfish can be very territorial,” Rendleman said. “You don’t usually put triggerfish together. They can be kind of nasty with each other.”
