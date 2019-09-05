SPECIAL AUDIENCE

Today

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.

Farmers Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.

Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Features 1979 and older classic cars, trucks hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.

Scary Campfire Stories, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. Make s’mores around an indoor “campfire” and tell or listen to scary stories. There will be a collection of books from which to choose a story. Pre-registration required.

Community Discussion — Doorways of Hope for the Homeless, 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible alley entrance). Understand homelessness of women and families in Dubuque. Speaker: Ann Lorenz, Opening Doors. Donations accepted: Baby wipes, paper towels, liquid laundry soap, pull-ups. Host: United Methodist Women.

Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.

Friday

Historic Re-Enactment, 8 a.m., Mound View Park, Broadway Street and Mitchell Hollow Road, Platteville, Wis. Free, donations welcome.

Church Women United Human Rights Day and Meet Megan Ruiz, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive, Visitor Center. Features Megan Ruiz, director of Presentation Lantern Center. Refreshments, 10 a.m.

Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.

Duct Tape DIY, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley Branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Make usable items out of duct tape. For those in sixth to 12th grades.

Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.

LIFESTYLE

Today

Chair Yoga, 7 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A trained instructor will lead attendees through an hour of this gentle style of yoga. Bring a towel or mat for the final pose.

LITERARY ACTIVITIES

Today

Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.

Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.

PERFORMING ARTS

Today

Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.

Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.

Friday

Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.

Drew Hurn, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.

Joie Wails, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.

Meghan Davis, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.

Adam Bartels Band, 8 p.m., Yardarm Riverfront Bar & Grill, 1201 Shiras Ave. Extension.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

Today

Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.

Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.

Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.

Friday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details 563-588-1546.

Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.

Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1668 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.

Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.

Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.

FOOD & DRINK

Today

Burger Night, 5 p.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Fresh-grilled burgers, add your toppings. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 ages 10 and younger. Proceeds benefit Dubuque Hempstead High School Band.

PURSUITS & HOBBIES

Today

Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10, regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.

Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.

St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.

Dubuque County- Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Diane Harris will discuss 115 years of Dubuque County car license plates and her family’s love of cars.

