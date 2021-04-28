After largely taking a hiatus in 2020, local summer youth programs are coming back in force this year — with COVID-19-related modifications.
“I think we’re most excited about seeing our community members again and reconnecting and coming out of this, hopefully, stronger than we were before,” said Dan Kroger, recreation division manager for the City of Dubuque.
Multiple local organizations and municipalities confirmed their plans to bring back or amp up their summer youth programs this year after the pandemic prompted many of them to significantly modify or cancel their usual offerings in 2020.
Officials said demand for summer programming so far has been strong as families seek to return to a more normal routine.
“Especially this year, I think parents are wanting to get back to a little bit of normalcy and have their kids enjoy their summer,” said Rebecca Mueller, director of enrollment for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque.
City of Dubuque staff members plan to offer many of their traditional summer recreation offerings, such as the drop-in playground program, youth sports camps and classes, youth enrichment classes and swimming lessons, Kroger said. City staff will release the summer recreation brochure this week and hope to open up registration for programs on May 10.
The variety of programs this year will be similar to a typical summer, though there will be fewer offerings overall because of the way programs are being timed this year, Kroger said.
He noted that staff is trying to hold as many programs outside as possible. Participants in any indoor programming will be required to wear masks, and participants in outdoor activities will be highly encouraged to wear masks. Staff also will seek to keep class sizes manageable to allow for social distancing. In programs that include crafts, participants will receive individual supplies that they can take home with them afterward.
Kroger also noted that the city will not turn on drinking fountains in facilities or parks.
“We’re really encouraging the use of water bottles, especially reusable water bottles, for participants that are coming to our program,” he said.
In Platteville, Wis., city staff plan to offer more of their summer sports programs this year, along with a new recess program in Smith Park that will run after summer school lets out for the day, said Luke Peters, parks and recreation director.
“I think there’s still going to be modifications, but we’re starting to (return) to what kids might have been used to before,” he said.
Some local colleges are bringing back summer program offerings this year. University of Dubuque officials already are taking registrations for this year’s UD for Kids, and Clarke University is planning a variety of youth sports camps and basketball shootouts.
“You can sense excitement from parents, particularly those parents that have participated or their kids have participated before,” said Peggy Driscoll, director of UD for Kids. “They’re anxious to have their kids back doing something.”
Officials with the Loras College All-Sports Camp previously announced the cancellation of this year’s program.
Mueller said Holy Family leaders are bringing back their summer camp offerings as much as possible with masking and distancing guidelines, as well as efforts to have students outside as much as possible.
She said some camps still have openings, though others filled up right away this year as demand so far has been high.
Other local officials also said there has been plenty of interest in summer programming.
At the Galena (Ill.) Art & Recreation Center, staff were forced to reduce the capacity of their summer camp program last year but are back up to full licensure now. Even with the increased capacity, however, spots in the summer camp program filled up swiftly, Child Care Director Brenda Jakel said. On the first day of registration, 69 children signed up to participate.
“I think families were like, ‘Oh, we want normalcy for our kids, so we want them back in the routine of doing summer camps and sports camp,’” Jakel said.
She said that while the summer camp is full, the ARC plans to offer other programming for youth and adults such as music, arts and cooking classes.
“It really feels great,” Jakel said. “There are restrictions, and we’re going to abide by the restrictions, but it feels great to have normalcy.”