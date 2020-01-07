MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The new executive director of Jackson County Conservation was set to start today.
Nathan Jones is filling a vacancy created by the retirement of Daryl Parker after 27 years in the role.
Jones’ dad moved the family to Bellevue from Bedford when he accepted the park ranger position at Bellevue State Park when Jones was 6, the new executive director recalled in the Jackson County Conservation newsletter. Jones graduated from Bellevue High School and Northwest Missouri State University.
He worked at the Maquoketa Wildlife Unit for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources before transferring in 2018 to the Missouri River Wildlife Unit on the western side of the state.
Jackson County Conservation oversees 39 management areas spanning more than 2,500 acres.