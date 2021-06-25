Police said that a woman threatened to shoot another woman during a disturbance on Wednesday afternoon in Dubuque.
Kiera S. Colbert, 26, of 2565 Central Ave., No. 10, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Central Avenue on charges of assault while displaying a weapon, disorderly conduct-fighting and first-degree burglary and warrants charging malicious prosecution and driving under suspension.
Court documents state that Colbert, a 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old female were involved in a disturbance around noon on Wednesday at the residence of Akaiah C. Dennis, 18, of 2419 Central Ave.
The investigation found that Colbert entered the residence and threatened to shoot Dennis while she had what appeared to be a handgun in the waistband of her pants.
Colbert admitted to authorities that she was in possession of a Daisy Powerline airsoft gun. She brought the airsoft gun to the scene of the disturbance to “scare” the other females involved, according to documents.