MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Jackson County has a new sheriff, and he is from outside of the department that he will lead.
Republican Brent Kilburg, 50, a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff's Department, garnered 5,800 votes in Tuesday election to top Democrat Steve Schroeder, 53, chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, who received 5,128.
Longtime Sheriff Russ Kettman is retiring and did not run for re-election.
Schroeder has been a member of the sheriff's department for about three decades, while Kilburg is a Springbrook native who vowed to bring fresh eyes to the department. Both men advanced to the general election by winning their primary contests in June.
In the race for the county Board of Supervisors District 1 seat, Republican incumbent Mike Steines easily topped Democratic challenger Sandy Knockel-Strub. Steines received 7,480 votes to Knockel-Strub's 3,103. Steines has served on the board since 2017.
Republican County Auditor Alisa Smith was unopposed in her re-election bid.