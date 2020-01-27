Dubuque County elections officials say changes to state rules will necessitate bolstering staff ahead of the November general election.
In 2017, Iowa lawmakers voted to narrow the window in which absentee ballots can be sent and accepted by county elections staff. Deputy Commissioner of Elections Jenny Hillary recently told Dubuque County supervisors about those changes and why they put more burden on election workers.
In 2016, the most-recent presidential election year, staffers were able to mail absentee ballot requests to residents as soon as they were available.
“Now, we can’t accept absentee request forms until 120 days before election day,” Hillary said during the budget work session. “And we’re already getting phone calls. Then, we cannot mail out ballots or do in-person voting until 29 days before the election. We can have envelopes stuffed, but have to wait.”
That, Hillary said, puts a crunch on staff.
“Presidential elections always create more work because there are more voters,” she said. “And people like to come in and vote in person, even absentee. Now there is a shorter window. We’re not seeing less walk-ins. We’re seeing the same amount in a shorter time frame.”
The department is asking that the six full-time and two part-time temporary workers they were given in 2016 be increased by two full-time temporary workers.
Hillary and County Auditor Denise Dolan said that this is actually conservative, since in 2016 the two part-time workers actually ended up working closer to full-time hours. As does Dolan’s whole department, she said.
“Everybody in my office knows that when it comes down to crunch time, it’s all hands on deck,” she said. “In 2018, even the GIS staff became election workers.”
The addition of those staff, plus the pay raises given to returning election workers to keep them coming back, would increase the ask from $40,770 in 2016 to $87,000 this year.
Hillary said the jobs could be made even more difficult if City of Dubuque leaders schedule a fall referendum on a plan to expand the Five Flags Center.
“Currently, it is not in the budget,”she said. “But they have 46 days before Sept. 8 to get me that. We do get reimbursed from the city, but we will have to administer the election. Depending on when we get that signed resolution, we may have to amend our budget to get those costs in there.”
The addition of a city election might mean temporary staff would start a week or two earlier.
“We budget for 16 weeks because any more and they’re considered permanent part-time employees and there are benefits that have to kick in,” Hillary said. “Usually they don’t work the full 16 weeks, but we budget for that because you never know how busy we can get.”