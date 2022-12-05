GALENA, Ill. -- Police said a southwest Wisconsin man faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena.
Samuel T. Stoddard, 22, of Platteville, Wis., has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, as well as illegal squealing/screeching of tires and unlawful transportation of deer from Wisconsin to Illinois, in connection with the Nov. 26 incident.
Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released, Galena police wrote in a press release today.
Court documents and the release state that Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. Nov. 26 to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street after a report that Stoddard had driven in the area, stopped and squealed the tires on his vehicle.
Officers found the vehicle unoccupied on Water Street and saw a handgun "uncased an in plain view" in the center of the truck's bench seat, documents state. Officers also saw two untagged deer carcasses in the bed of the truck.
Officers saw Stoddard and a woman -- who is not named in court documents -- walking toward the vehicle at about 7:50 p.m. After the two got in the vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop, removed the two from the vehicle and detained them.
Officers searched the vehicle and found "an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol," in addition to the handgun, the release states.
"All the firearms were loaded and close to 900 rounds of ammunition were located in the vehicle," the release states. "A black ski mask and first aid were also located."
The release states that authorities still are investigating the incident and that more charges are likely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.